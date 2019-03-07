Post Up: LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan for No. 4 on All-Time Scoring List﻿

Nuggets 115 (43-21), Lakers 99 (30-35)

LeBron James made history Wednesday night as he passed Michael Jordan for No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. James did so on an and-1 layup in the second quarter, which he was then met with hugs from teammates and cheers from the home crowd. James finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

A passing of the torch. LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for No. 4 on the NBA's all-time scoring list 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ycz4dixtpt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2019

LeBron on the bench taking it all in. Absolute chills. (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/q2pBjJVMQM — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 7, 2019

Heat 91 (30-34), Hornets 84 (29-35)

Kelly Olynyk put in 22 points and 11 rebounds over 44 minutes of game time to help Miami overcome Charlotte on the road. Frank Kaminsky and Kemba Walker each scored 20 points for the Hornets.

Timberwolves 114 (30-35), Pistons 131 (32-31)

Detroit finished the game with a 41-point fourth quarter to hold off Minnesota for good. Andre Drummond led his team with 31 points and 15 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points for the Wolves.



Mavericks 123 (27-37), Wizards 132 (27-37)

Washington enjoyed a stellar performance from Bradley Beal (30 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) as their offense propelled them past Dallas. Trevor Ariza (22 points) and Jabari Parker (20 points) each added to the offensive firepower as well.



Spurs 111 (37-29), Hawks 104 (22-44)

San Antonio was helped by their six double-digit scorers on the night to secure the road win in Atlanta. LaMarcus Aldridge led the team with 32 points. Trae Young scored 22 points for the Hawks.



Cavaliers 107 (16-49, Nets 113 (34-33)

Brooklyn was led by its guards once again as Spencer Dinwiddie (28 points, five assists) and D’Angelo Russell (25 points, five assists) led their team to a win. Kevin Love put up 24 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

76ers 107 (41-23), Bulls 108 (18-47)

Zach LaVine capped off a comeback win for Chicago with the go-ahead layup with under a second left. The Bulls refused to back down from Philly, hanging around as they slowly chipped away at the 76ers’ lead in the second half. LaVine finished with a team-high 39 points.

Jazz 114 (37-27), Pelicans 104 (30-37)

Utah captured the lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back. Their trio of Derrick Favors (25 points), Donovan Mitchell (22 points) and Rudy Gobert (22 points) provided the punch on offense. Julius Randle scored 23 points for the Pelicans.



Knicks 96 (13-52), Suns 107 (15-51)

Devin Booker went off for a season-high 41 points as Phoenix won over New York at home. Deandre Jordan led the Knicks with 17 points and 14 rebounds.



Celtics 111 (40-26), Kings 109 (32-32)

After Sacramento fought back to tie it, Gordon Hayward stepped up and hit a leaning jumper to put the Celtics ahead for good. Hayward was one of six double-digit scorers for Boston. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for the Kings.

