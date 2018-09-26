LeBron James: ‘I Have to Be Patient Right Now’

by September 26, 2018
251

LeBron James is admittedly “not a very patient guy,” but he realizes that he has no other choice with the new-look Lakers.

James says he must exercise restraint in his new environment.

LeBron, however, set an aggressive and vocal tone in the first team practice Tuesday.

Per the AP:

“I’m not a very patient guy, but I understand that I have to be patient right now,” James said. “I’ve got to be patient with myself, too, because this is a new start for me. It’s my first year in a new system. I know how to play the game of basketball, but this is all new to me, too. So I have to be patient with myself, not only with my teammates.”

James was both upbeat and businesslike after his first workout under coach Luke Walton, who entered the NBA in the same draft class as James in 2003. The Lakers will hold double practices and a scrimmage on the first two days of camp leading toward their preseason debut in San Diego on Sunday night.

“We’re here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to someday hoist the trophy,” James said. “Obviously that’s the end of the road, but you have to have those types of championship habits every day, not only on the floor, but off the floor as well. … Everyone is excited to get back to work. That’s a good thing. No one is coming in today and wishing it was still summer. It’s the best time of the year. Basketball season is back up, baseball season is on its way to the playoffs, and the NFL is in Week 4. So what could you ask for as a sports fan?”

Related
LeBron: Lakers ‘A Long Way’ From Warriors

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘Honest Mistake’: JR Smith Looks Back on Game 1 Gaffe

22 hours ago
1,463
NBA

LeBron: Lakers ‘A Long Way’ From Warriors

2 days ago
1,820
NBA

‘My Focus is to Win’: Anthony Davis Explains Agency Switch

2 days ago
2,246
lonzo ball magic johnson shot form
NBA

Magic Johnson: Lonzo’s New Shot Looks ‘Beautiful’

5 days ago
11,601
NBA

Magic Johnson: LeBron James ‘Already in Midseason Form’

5 days ago
5,612
NBA

Poster Released for Space Jam Sequel Featuring LeBron James 🍿

7 days ago
4,384
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Peep Victor Oladipo’s 2018 Summer Highlights 💪

22 mins ago
21

Julian Newman’s GOT THEM HANDS?!? 🥊 | SLAM Day in the Life

22 mins ago
13

LeBron James: ‘I Have to Be Patient Right Now’

58 mins ago
251

Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

1 hour ago
530

‘I See Those Similarities’: Tyronn Lue Compares Collin Sexton to Kyrie Irving

4 hours ago
740