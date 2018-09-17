LeBron James to Executive Produce Basketball Drama for NBC

by September 17, 2018
208

LeBron James will be an executive producer for another NBC television series — a drama called “Hoops” that focuses on the first female head coach of a men’s college basketball team.

The series is being written by Jennifer Cecil, who worked on “Notorious,” and actress Elizabeth Banks is also on board as an executive producer:

LABron is also producing a comedy for NBC that is loosely based on the childhood of Ben Simmons.

