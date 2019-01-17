LeBron James on Relationship with Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re in a Good Place Right Now’

by February 03, 2019
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

LeBron James spoke to The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon last night about Kyrie Irving. Here’s his full quote:

“Yeah, we’re in a good place right now. Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he’s becoming, I love the challenges he’s accepted and I always wish the best for him.”

Irving called James last month to apologize for “being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips.” The duo led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Championship, but Irving eventually demanded a trade. He was sent to Boston in August of 2017, doing some damage to his relationship with James, one that was already strained due to Irving sometimes being difficult to get through to.

Irving came to that realization after his current team, the Celtics, have struggled to find their way this season, realizing how much of a burden was on James’ shoulders.

Vardon also asked James about that phone call:

“We talked and it was a great conversation. He told y’all what he said.”

Irving recently made headlines by telling reporters in New York that he doesn’t “owe anybody shit,” a reference to his impending free agency and the fact that he might leave Boston. Just before the season started, at an event for Celtics season ticket holders, Irving announced his intentions to re-sign with the franchise. His new comments have caused waves throughout the League, giving several franchises hope of signing the one-time champ.

LeBron was listening to what Irving said and shared his thoughts with Vardon:

“He handled it great. His post interview was great as well. Just a lot of things that’s going on in our league right now, and the one thing you want to focus on is getting that team to place where he wanted it to be, and that’s competing for a championship.”

James and the Lakers are set to visit Irving and the Celtics this Thursday night.

h/t The Athletic

 
