LeBron James: Social Media ‘Definitely Can’t Help’ Teammates in Trade Talks

LeBron James knows that social media chatter only exacerbates the stress his Laker teammates feel with their names swirling in trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

"and you know they're hearing it every single day and I know that the worst thing that you can do right now is be on social media and I know all young guys love being on social media, so that definitely can't help." via @SpectrumSN #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 6, 2019

James suffered the most lopsided loss of his career Tuesday night, a 136-94 road blowout by the Indiana Pacers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly asking Los Angeles for its entire young core, plus draft picks, in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Per the AP:

“They scored 33 points off our 19 turnovers and that was from the beginning of the game. We can’t play from behind like that,” James said. “I think it (the jet lag) hit us. That first game flying across the country looked like it had a lot to do with it, but we didn’t come out with the defensive mentality we had the last time we played them and they made us pay for it.” JaVale McGee added 16 as the Lakers lost for the sixth time in eight games amid the continuing swirl of trade rumors, something Pacers fans noted by repeatedly chanting “LeBron’s gonna trade you.” “I know it has to be tough on a lot of our guys — especially our young guys,” James said. “They’ve just never been a part of it and they’re hearing it every single day. I know that the worst thing you could right now is be on social media and I know all young guys love social media. So, that definitely can’t help.”

