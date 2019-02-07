LeBron James Sounds Off on Harrison Barnes Mid-Game Trade

by February 07, 2019
2,189

LeBron James, like most NBA observers, was shocked to learn that Harrison Barnes was traded while playing for the Mavs in a 99-93 victory Wednesday night against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Barnes, for his part, expressed gratitude for his time in Dallas and said he was looking forward to joining the Kings.

Sacramento is parting ways with second-year forward Justin Jackson and veteran big man Zach Randolph.


Per ESPN:

“He’s a better man than me, for sure,” said Dirk Nowitzki, the longtime face of the Mavs who frequently raved about Barnes’ character and work ethic. “Everybody else would have bounced. He’s just a generally good dude. He’s obviously got bonds with some of these players here for life, and that’s the kind of guy that he is.”

After the game, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle thanked Barnes in front of the team for “being the model professional and a great example.”

“I am going to miss him an awful lot,” Carlisle said. “We’ll miss him an awful lot, but I believe he’s going to have a great situation where he’s going, and we’ll just go forward from here.”

Related
Harrison Barnes: ‘Difficult’ Transition from Warriors to Mavs

      
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Has the Knicks and Lakers on ‘Equal Footing’

33 mins ago
356
The Post Up

Post Up: Milwaukee Bucks Put On Offensive Show Against Wizards 🔥

6 hours ago
1,100
NBA

LeBron James: Social Media ‘Definitely Can’t Help’ Teammates in Trade Talks

18 hours ago
3,823
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

20 hours ago
1,871
NBA

Report: Jayson Tatum ‘Discussed Extensively’ in Anthony Davis Trade Talks

22 hours ago
2,734
NBA

LeBron James Not Playing ‘Fantasy Basketball’ With Potential Anthony Davis Trade

1 day ago
11,731

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Anthony Davis Has the Knicks and Lakers on ‘Equal Footing’

33 mins ago
356

‘I Don’t Trust None of Y’All’: Kevin Durant Vents at Media About Free Agency...

1 hour ago
852

LeBron James Sounds Off on Harrison Barnes Mid-Game Trade

1 hour ago
2,189

Post Up: Milwaukee Bucks Put On Offensive Show Against Wizards 🔥

6 hours ago
1,100

‘I’m Sorry, Coach’: John Wall Apologized for Ruptured Achilles

13 hours ago
3,210