LeBron James to Chicago Heckler: ‘Ya Lady Embarrassed to Be With You’

LeBron James wasn’t having it when a heckler began to verbally harrass him Tuesday night in Chicago.

“Ya lady embarrassed to be with you,” James fired back during a break in the action.

@KingJames and the lakers went in on this bulls fan lol. Lebron told him “ya lady embarrassed to be with you” lol pic.twitter.com/jRJSAjyThN — Josh Delrio (@delrio_josh) November 6, 2019

LBJ’s third-consecutive triple-double (30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) led the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 win against the Bulls, their sixth straight victory.

Per The AP:

“[Anthony Davis] was in foul trouble. Bron was exhausted,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of their 38-19 fourth quarter run. “Both of those guys needed to stay on the bench and other guys needed to step up, and they did.” James became the first player to post three consecutive triple-doubles for the Lakers since Magic Johnson had four in a row in 1987. “It comes with team success for me,” James said. “A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it’s not in a win.”

Related #WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double