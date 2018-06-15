LeBron James Visited Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Prior to NBA Finals

LeBron James made a pit stop in South Beach just before the 2018 NBA Finals started, visiting with longtime friends and former Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade.

Haslem says the trio did not discuss James’ future.

The LeBron free agency sweepstakes will get underway July 1, and Miami is one of the teams reportedly in the running.

Per the Palm Beach Post:

“Right before they started the Finals against Golden State, I spent some time with Bron,” Haslem said to reporters during a visit to the Heat’s youth summer camp at South Broward High. “He was in Miami. Me, him and Dwyane got together and we spent some time together and we just chopped it up and we just talked.” But if James really is considering a return to the Heat, Haslem is willing to get in on the recruiting. “There are great pieces here and we all know the city loves him and we all know what he’s capable of doing,” Haslem said. “I’m sure the organization and I would love to have him. But as a friend, once again, I support LeBron with whatever decision he makes. So we’ll see. Am I going to be a part of the recruiting process? Hell yeah. If he reaches out and we talk, I’m going to throw it out there. But you just never know.”

