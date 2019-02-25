LeBron James: ‘We Gotta Kind of Get Out of Our Comfort Zone’

LeBron James says the Lakers need to get out of their comfort zone and show a sense of urgency.

James was steaming after Los Angeles fell on the road 128-115 Saturday night to the listless New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James in a surly mood after Lakers fall to Anthony Davis-less Pelicans https://t.co/4SYzHXj90C — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 24, 2019

“You gotta be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” James said.

Per The LA Times:

“How do you know what’s at stake if you’ve never been there?” asked James, who had 27 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Perhaps, the reporter responded, seeing the Lakers drop below .500 (29-30) and fall 3½ games behind in the race for the final playoff spot in the West was enough to know what’s at stake, with 23 regular-season games remaining for the Lakers. “How do you know if you’ve never been there before?” James responded. “Not you. I’m just saying, like, I’m playing devil’s advocate, you know? “It’s kind of a fine line when you talk about that because when you’ve never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, it’s like you’re afraid to get uncomfortable. So you gotta be comfortable with being uncomfortable. “So I’m not saying that’s what we are as a whole. It kinda looks that way sometimes, we gotta kind of get out of our comfort zone. And kind of, you know, have that sense of urgency from the jump, and not be afraid to go out and actually fail.”

Related LeBron James: Playoff-Level Intensity ‘Activated’