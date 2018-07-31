LeBron James Won’t Rule Out a Return to Cleveland

LeBron James has now left Cleveland for a second time, but would he consider someday returning again?

James says anything is possible.

LBJ opened his I Promise School in Akron on Monday, a a year-around learning center devoted to some of the city’s most challenged youth.

Per the AP:

“This means everything,” James told The Associated Press in an interview before the public event. “I think this is the greatest accomplishment for me because it’s not just me. A championship is for a team, that’s for an organization and a city. But these kids, this is for generation after generation after generation and it’s for these kids, so it means everything.” As far as basketball, the 33-year-old superstar said the decision to leave Cleveland again was difficult, but he didn’t rule out a second homecoming with the Cavaliers. “Listen, I don’t close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything,” James said when asked if he would return to Cleveland to end his career. “But hopefully I can sit there one day and watch my jersey go up into the rafters, that’s for sure.”

