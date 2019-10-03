Lonzo Ball Confident in New Shooting Motion

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball spent the summer remodeling his jumpshot, and reports that “it’s getting better each day.”

Ball, 21, streamlined his shooting motion and is confident that results will follow suit.

New Orleans acquired Lonzo in the Anthony Davis blockbuster swap, and head coach Alvin Gentry says the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft “worked his butt off” to improve his shooting.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“It’s getting better each day,” Ball said. “It was tough at first, but now it’s getting more comfortable.” Coach Alvin Gentry said Wednesday after the second training camp practice how Ball has “worked his butt off” to become a better shooter. “If you look back and see the way Elfrid Payton played for us, he was a willing passer,” Gentry said. “Came in and fit right into the system. I think ‘Zo is one of those guys, a willing passer, wants to pass it, does a good job pushing it. He’s got great size. Really, he’s aware of angles and defense and stuff like that. I think he’s going to be a big asset to what we’re trying to do.” Any measurable uptick in Ball’s shooting percentage would make him a more valuable player on a team that wants to play with the quickest pace in the league. That’s the other part of the equation for Ball with the Pelicans. “If you keep doing something over and over,” Ball said. “You should be good at it.”

