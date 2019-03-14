Lonzo Ball: ‘If I Get Traded, Then I Get Traded’

Lonzo Ball is entirely focused on getting healthy and improving his game this summer; he’s not worried about possibly getting traded from Los Angeles.

The goal is to be the best player I can for whichever team,” says Ball.

The 21-year-old’s season was cut short by a left ankle injury, and his detractors continue to take shots.

Per The Athletic:

“I’m very, very motivated,” Ball told The Athletic. “I want to be the best I can be. I’m looking forward to this summer. I don’t look at it as added pressure, because I haven’t had a full summer yet to dedicate to myself. I have to keep working on my craft. I’m just happy that I’m going to be healthy.

“It’s been frustrating. This is the second year that this has happened. But I have to stay positive, stay motivated.”

The Lakers involved Ball, [Kyle] Kuzma, [Brandon] Ingram and [Josh] Hart in trade talks for New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis. Once the Lakers received [LeBron] James’ commitment last July, some teams began attempting to gather information on Ball and his health in case he became available, sources told The Athletic. He has several steps remaining to be cleared for full basketball activities, but teams will clearly go through the same process this summer if he becomes a trade target.

“At the end of the day, you can only control the things that you can control,” Ball told The Athletic. “If I get traded, then I get traded. But I’m going to be ready to go. The goal is to be the best player I can for whichever team.”

