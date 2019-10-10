Lou Williams Joins Ownership Group for A3C Festival & Conference

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is joining rapper 2 Chainz, the Gathering Spot and Paul Judge Media on a new ownership team for the acclaimed A3C Festival & Conference in Atlanta.

“The A3C Culture Creator Ownership Group is composed of individuals that have impacted business, lifestyle, music, tech, film, sports and culture,” said Ryan Wilson of the Gathering Spot. “They have invested in A3C and thereby invested in Atlanta and in the future of the culture.”

“I’m excited to join this team of Atlanta based professionals in the acquisition of A3C Festival & Conference,” Williams said. “Music has always been a huge passion of mine so I’m very excited to be included in the growth of this amazing brand.”

The event, being held from October 8-13, will feature 150 sessions, 250 speakers, 500 artists, performers and DJs and 50 shows.

Williams, who grew up and still resides in ATL, and the rest of the ownership group rolled out a new conference hub, America’s Mart, and a star-studded line-up of guests that includes Megan Thee Stallion, YG, Charlamagne Tha God, Karen Civil, Stacey Abrams, Dapper Dan, Baron Davis, E-40 and many more.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the A3C festival. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

