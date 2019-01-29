Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons Headline 2019 Rising Stars Rosters 🌟

The NBA announced the 20 players selected by assistant coaches to play in the 2019 Rising Stars game in Charlotte on February 15.

Team World’s Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons will face Team USA’s Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox. Dirk Nowitzki (World) and Kyrie Irving (USA) will serve as the honorary coaches for the game.

Be sure to check out the full rosters below.

TEAM USA

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

De’Aaron Fox, Kings

Trae Young, Hawks

Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies

Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Jarrett Allen, Nets

Marvin Bagley III, Kings

John Collins, Hawks

TEAM WORLD

Luka Doncic, Mavs

Ben Simmons, Sixers

DeAndre Ayton, Suns

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

OG Anunoby, Raptors

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Rodions Kurucs, Nets

Josh Okogie, Wolves

Cedi Osman, Cavs