Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons Headline 2019 Rising Stars Rosters 🌟

The NBA announced the 20 players selected by assistant coaches to play in the 2019 Rising Stars game in Charlotte on February 15.
Team World’s Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons will face Team USA’s Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox. Dirk Nowitzki (World) and Kyrie Irving (USA) will serve as the honorary coaches for the game.
Be sure to check out the full rosters below.
The 2019 Rising Stars teams have been announced.
Thoughts on Team USA and Team World? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tc7Tir0614
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2019
TEAM USA
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
De’Aaron Fox, Kings
Trae Young, Hawks
Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies
Lonzo Ball, Lakers
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Jarrett Allen, Nets
Marvin Bagley III, Kings
John Collins, Hawks
TEAM WORLD
Luka Doncic, Mavs
Ben Simmons, Sixers
DeAndre Ayton, Suns
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
OG Anunoby, Raptors
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers
Rodions Kurucs, Nets
Josh Okogie, Wolves
Cedi Osman, Cavs