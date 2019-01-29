Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons Headline 2019 Rising Stars Rosters 🌟

by January 29, 2019
73
simmons doncic risking stars

The NBA announced the 20 players selected by assistant coaches to play in the 2019 Rising Stars game in Charlotte on February 15.

Team World’s Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons will face Team USA’s Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox. Dirk Nowitzki (World) and Kyrie Irving (USA) will serve as the honorary coaches for the game.

Be sure to check out the full rosters below.

TEAM USA

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
De’Aaron Fox, Kings
Trae Young, Hawks
Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies
Lonzo Ball, Lakers
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Jarrett Allen, Nets
Marvin Bagley III, Kings
John Collins, Hawks

TEAM WORLD

Luka Doncic, Mavs
Ben Simmons, Sixers
DeAndre Ayton, Suns
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
OG Anunoby, Raptors
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers
Rodions Kurucs, Nets
Josh Okogie, Wolves
Cedi Osman, Cavs

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Trae Young Says He Will Be a Better Player Than Luka Doncic

6 hours ago
2,426
NBA

Luka Doncic Notches Historic Triple-Double

2 days ago
3,719
The Post Up

Post Up: Lou Williams Notches First Career Triple-Double in Win

4 days ago
1,173
The Post Up

Post Up: James Harden Drops a Career-High 61 Points at MSG 🔥

6 days ago
4,198
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Won’t Defend Slam Dunk Title

1 week ago
3,507
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr to Rejoin the Mavs

1 week ago
1,915

TRENDING


Most Recent
anthony davis fined trade

NBA Fines Anthony Davis $50K For Public Trade Demand

23 mins ago
122
simmons doncic risking stars

Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons Headline 2019 Rising Stars Rosters 🌟

52 mins ago
73

Huntington Prep Puts on DUNK Fest in Cleveland! WINDMILL & More 💨

6 hours ago
41

Trae Young Says He Will Be a Better Player Than Luka Doncic

6 hours ago
2,426

Nico Mannion Mic’d Up TALKING THAT TALK 🗣 | SLAM Practice

6 hours ago
49