Luka Doncic Notches Historic Triple-Double

by January 28, 2019
1,264

Luka Doncic became the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles under his belt.

Despite the rookie’s 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, however, it was Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors who walked away with a 123-120 road win Sunday night.

The All-Star forward finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks.

Per the AP:

“For me, what matters is the victory,” Doncic said. ”(The triple-double) was special for sure, but it would be even more if we got the win.”

Leonard credited the team’s switch to a zone defense in the fourth quarter to help slow the Mavs down.

“I think it just helps us communicate more,” Leonard said. “We’re not too consistent in communicating when we’re guarding man to man, but the zone it makes us talk and make us get into positions to be in the help spots.”

