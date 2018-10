Rookie Luka DoncicΒ led the Mavs to a preseason victory on Monday, posting 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists against the 76ers out in China.

The No. 3 overall pick showed off his range and impressive court vision through 3 quarters of action. Peep the highlights below:

Video via House of Highlights.Β

