Luka Doncic Records Rare Triple-Double In Just 22 Minutes

Liga ACB had not had a triple-double in 11 years. Until Wednesday.

Luka Doncic, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s NBA Draft, recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Real Madrid’s 104-89 win over Real Betis. That, in itself, is impressive, especially considering games in Europe are only 40 minutes and are typically played at a slower pace, as Antonis Stroggylakis of EuroHoops.net explains. But what makes it even greater is that he did it on perfect shooting from the field in just 22 minutes and 33 seconds of action. It’s tough to be more efficient than that.

The 19-year-old Doncic became the youngest player in ACB history to record a triple-double and it was just the seventh ever in the league.

The highlights above should keep you hooked until you get your first chance to watch him stateside.