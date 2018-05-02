Luka Doncic Won’t Hold Individual Workouts Before NBA Draft

Top prospect Luka Doncic will not participate in individual workouts prior to the 2018 NBA Draft, according to the Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney.

The 19-year-old native of Slovenia is committed to play for Real Madrid through this June’s draft.

Luka Doncic has a busy Real Madrid schedule ahead of the draft, and won't be working out for teams. "Playing in the Euroleague speaks for itself," his agent says.https://t.co/CKgMFWEGpk — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 2, 2018

That’s an issue for any team hoping to draft Doncic, though. His commitment to Real Madrid will keep him busy through the NBA Draft. He won’t be able to work out on an individual basis, even for a team that has the top overall pick. “I don’t think that will be an issue,” Bill Duffy, Doncic’s agent, told Sporting News on Tuesday. “Playing in the Euroleague speaks for itself. What he has been able to do, it speaks to both the talent and preparedness for Luka. He has had a different level of experience than most of his peers. Euroleague is the next step to playing in the NBA.”

