For Ben Simmons, the Rookie of the Year pick is a simple one: Luka Doncic.

Doncic is “playing better, his team’s winning more games,” according to Simmons.

#Sixers PG Ben Simmons said he would vote for #Mavs G Luka Doncic for NBA rookie before explaining why: pic.twitter.com/HShEKi1bt6 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 1, 2019

Last season’s ROY says Trae Young is “killin’ it”—much like Donovan Mitchelldid—but that Luka (21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists) has simply been better.

Ben Simmons on his choice for ROY: "Luka. For sure." Why? "Same reason as last year. He’s playing better, his team’s winning more games. Trae Young is killin' it. Same as Donovan. But it's just, overall, I think Luka's team has played a little better." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 1, 2019

