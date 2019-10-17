Luol Deng Inks Symbolic Deal To Retire As Chicago Bull

Veteran forward Luol Deng has inked a one-year contract with the Chicago Bulls in order to retire from the NBA with the same team that drafted him, the team announced.

Deng played ten seasons with the Bulls since the 2014 NBA Draft and has bounced around several contenders over the course of the past five campaigns.

Most recently Deng caught on with Tom Thibodeau’s Minnesota Timberwolves, a franchise with no shortage of Windy City alums.

Deng averaged 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over the course of his time with the Bulls and was part of the iconic Eastern Conference Finalist squad that challenged the Miami Heat back in 2011.

Deng averaged 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest in his third season with the franchise and became a mainstay in Chicago alongside teammates Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Taj Gibson.