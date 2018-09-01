Report: Luol Deng, Lakers Agree to Buyout

Forward Luol Deng and the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a buyout, per multiple reports:

Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Luol Deng are finalizing a contract buyout as part of waive-and-stretch provision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2018

Veteran forward Luol Dèng and the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a buyout, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 1, 2018

Deng, 33, had two years left on a four-year, $72 million dollar deal inked during the summer of 2016.

Once the buyout is complete, the Lakers will have $36-38 million in cap space for the 2019-20 season, up from $25 million.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Deng, who played in only one game for L.A. in 2017-18, will receive interest from “several contenders” in free agency.

