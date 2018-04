As a guest on the Legends of Sport podcast, Magic Johnson breaks down iconic moments with Hall of Fame photographer Andrew Bernstein.

The 12-time All-Star, three-time MVP, and five-time NBA champion touches upon his relationships with Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas, what inspired him to be great throughout his career, and more.

Click here to find the full, two-part interview.

