Magic Johnson: Lakers Don’t Want to Be ‘Cleveland All Over Again’

by November 30, 2018
424

Magic Johnson says the Los Angeles Lakers don’t want to rely on LeBron James to the point they turn into “Cleveland all over again.”

Johnson and head coach Luke Walton are carefully monitoring James’ workload.

LeBron inked a four-year, $154 million deal this summer and Johnson wants to keep him fresh for the duration of the contract.

Per ESPN:

“We are trying to make sure that we watch his minutes but also that we don’t run everything through him because now it is Cleveland all over again and we don’t want that,” Johnson said in an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “We want to get up and down.”

Johnson, keeping a big-picture eye on LeBron James’ usage, reiterated Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to follow their offseason plan of trying to lighten James’ load compared to how he was utilized with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Basically minutes, trying to make sure we don’t overplay him and then also usage of the ball in his hands,” Johnson told SiriusXM NBA Radio. “We got a lot of ball handlers so we feel we won’t overuse him in terms of his ballhandling and also every play has to run through him. I think we got proven scorers — Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram … and then when you have two point guards like Ball and Rondo, we don’t have to have LeBron having the ball in his hands all the time.”

Related
LeBron James ‘Battling’ With How to Lead the Lakers

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James ‘Battling’ With How to Lead the Lakers

8 hours ago
6,218
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard Battle in Toronto 🔥

19 hours ago
2,068
NBA

Doc Rivers: Giannis ‘as Tough’ to Gameplan for as LeBron and KD

2 days ago
3,993
NBA

LeBron James: Lonzo Ball ‘Doesn’t Realize How Great He is’

5 days ago
4,293
The Post Up

Post Up: Jamal Crawford Hits Game-Winner in Suns Win 🎯

7 days ago
1,811
NBA

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

1 week ago
10,263
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Magic Johnson: Lakers Don’t Want to Be ‘Cleveland All Over Again’

58 mins ago
424

Vlade Divac: Kings Coaches and Front-Office Should ‘Not Focus on Drama and Rumors’

2 hours ago
331
nico mannion

Nico Mannion Silences Hecklers with 32-Point Blowout

4 hours ago
67

Kyrie Irving: Gordon Hayward ‘Passing a Little Too Much’

4 hours ago
1,713
Shadow Mountain

They’re Back! Jaelen House & Shadow Mountain Season Opener! 🔥

5 hours ago
31