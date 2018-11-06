Magic Johnson: ‘We’re Last in Defense. We Got to Get Better’

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, is not thrilled with the team’s poor defense so far this season.

Johnson, however, isn’t angry enough to get rid of head coach Luke Walton.

Magic Johnson tells ESPN 'we're not going to fire' Luke Walton barring something drastic, confirming what he said to the LA Times earlier on Sunday. And he declined to define what drastic will be https://t.co/1pkCEFuPWb — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 5, 2018

Johnson insists Walton has the front-office’s support this season, and won’t lose his job barring drastic circumstances.

Per ESPN:

“Yeah, we’re not going to fire him,” Johnson told ESPN after the Lakers fell behind 41-10 in the first quarter on Sunday before losing to the Toronto Raptors 121-107 at home. “[The meeting last week with Walton] wasn’t even a meeting about that. We just have to be better, and that was it.” Asked Sunday night what drastic can be defined as, Johnson politely declined to go into detail. “Yeah, it was,” Johnson said when asked if the meeting was positive and necessary. “We’re last in defense. We got to get better.”

