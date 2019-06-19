Magic Johnson Says He Implored Lakers to Complete Anthony Davis Trade

Magic Johnson says he was in touch with the Lakers’ front-office prior to the Anthony Davis trade, urging them to get the blockbuster swap done.

Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka tried and failed to complete the move back in February, leading to Johnson’s sudden resignation as president of basketball ops and a very public falling out between the two former colleagues.

Magic Johnson is among Lakers fans applauding Anthony Davis trade https://t.co/6BSxKut7SI — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 16, 2019

Magic gives team owner Jeanie Buss credit for convincing the New Orleans Pelicans to pull the trigger, and says the LeBron James-AD pairing has Los Angeles now back “in the championship hunt.”

Per The LA Times:

“Our leaders stepped up for the L.A. fan base and for LeBron,” Johnson said. “And despite what Rob and I have gone through, I want to congratulate him. He pulled off a major trade for the Lakers, and just congratulations to him. We’re back, we’re back, we’re back where we should be and in the championship hunt. … “You got three starters for sure with [Kyle] Kuzma, LeBron and Anthony Davis. Now you can fill it out. I think when free agents saw this trade, they are going to want to come to Los Angeles now. I think this is exciting for all of us Laker fans, and it’s just the start of what could be a big, big summer, maybe the biggest summer in Laker history.” Johnson said he texted Buss, Pelinka and Kurt Rambis, the Lakers’ special advisor, last week and implored them to get the Davis deal done. “I’m still going to be right there and I’m still going to be calling and giving them notes,” Johnson said. “I told them that this trade could be great for the next 10 years for the Lakers. That’s what I sent in the note. “Listen, all that stuff is past us. I have prayed on that and moved past being mad or upset. I want us to win, so that’s why I was sending notes. I wanted us to make this trade because I knew this was a great trade for both teams. The Pelicans got three young talented guys and they got a great pick at No. 4 and two other first-round picks so it was a great trade for them too.”

