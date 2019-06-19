Magic Johnson Says He Implored Lakers to Complete Anthony Davis Trade

by June 19, 2019
1,757

Magic Johnson says he was in touch with the Lakers’ front-office prior to the Anthony Davis trade, urging them to get the blockbuster swap done.

Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka tried and failed to complete the move back in February, leading to Johnson’s sudden resignation as president of basketball ops and a very public falling out between the two former colleagues.

Magic gives team owner Jeanie Buss credit for convincing the New Orleans Pelicans to pull the trigger, and says the LeBron James-AD pairing has Los Angeles now back “in the championship hunt.”

Per The LA Times:

“Our leaders stepped up for the L.A. fan base and for LeBron,” Johnson said. “And despite what Rob and I have gone through, I want to congratulate him. He pulled off a major trade for the Lakers, and just congratulations to him. We’re back, we’re back, we’re back where we should be and in the championship hunt. …

“You got three starters for sure with [Kyle] Kuzma, LeBron and Anthony Davis. Now you can fill it out. I think when free agents saw this trade, they are going to want to come to Los Angeles now. I think this is exciting for all of us Laker fans, and it’s just the start of what could be a big, big summer, maybe the biggest summer in Laker history.”

Johnson said he texted Buss, Pelinka and Kurt Rambis, the Lakers’ special advisor, last week and implored them to get the Davis deal done.

“I’m still going to be right there and I’m still going to be calling and giving them notes,” Johnson said. “I told them that this trade could be great for the next 10 years for the Lakers. That’s what I sent in the note.

“Listen, all that stuff is past us. I have prayed on that and moved past being mad or upset. I want us to win, so that’s why I was sending notes. I wanted us to make this trade because I knew this was a great trade for both teams. The Pelicans got three young talented guys and they got a great pick at No. 4 and two other first-round picks so it was a great trade for them too.”

Related LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

       
You Might Also Like

Is Ja Morant the Next Mid-Major SUPERSTAR? 🤯 Pre-Draft Highlights!

4 hours ago
98
Khris Middleton of the Milwuakee Bucks

Khris Middleton Expected To Land Max Deal After Turning Down Player Option

5 hours ago
821

Report: Lakers Working to Create Another Max Salary Slot

9 hours ago
7,829

Celtics Reportedly Preparing to Lose Kyrie Irving and Al Horford

9 hours ago
2,944

‘That’s News to Me’: Chris Paul Denies Report of Trade Request

9 hours ago
2,528

Chris Paul Reportedly Requests Trade From Houston

23 hours ago
4,804

TRENDING


Most Recent

Magic Johnson Says He Implored Lakers to Complete Anthony Davis Trade

2 hours ago
1,757

Is Ja Morant the Next Mid-Major SUPERSTAR? 🤯 Pre-Draft Highlights!

4 hours ago
98

Grizzlies Trading Mike Conley To Utah For Package With Grayson Allen, Picks

4 hours ago
2,023
Khris Middleton of the Milwuakee Bucks

Khris Middleton Expected To Land Max Deal After Turning Down Player Option

5 hours ago
821

Report: Lakers Working to Create Another Max Salary Slot

9 hours ago
7,829