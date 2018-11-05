Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton is ‘Going to Finish the Season’

by November 05, 2018
3,039

Magic Johnson says Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton will “finish the season,” this despite recently cursing him out over the team’s sluggish start.

Walton “took it and we’re all good,” according to the team’s president of basketball operations.

Walton continues to have LeBron James‘ support.

The Lakers fell 121-107 Sunday night to the visiting and short-handed Toronto Raptors.

Per the LA Times:

Johnson, president of basketball operations, shouted and cursed at Walton, according to multiple sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. He asked Walton what he was doing with the team, wanting to see an offensive system in place that had yet to be implemented. At one point he chided Walton for interrupting him.

According to multiple people familiar with the situation, Walton’s job is not in jeopardy. Although Johnson is prone to such emotion, he is not prone to making rash business decisions. Walton has also long had the support of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and hasn’t lost it as the Lakers go through a rough stretch in the early part of the season.

James has regular communication with Johnson, a person he idolized growing up. But according to people familiar with their interactions, James had nothing to do with Johnson’s meeting with Walton.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with management, yes,” Walton said Friday morning when asked if he thinks he will be given the latitude to be patient. He was then asked if he feels he has job security. “I feel like I’m coming down here to do my job and coach and I don’t feel like I’m going anywhere, no.”

