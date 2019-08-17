Malachi Richardson Signs Deal In Israeli League

by August 17, 2019
Malachi Richardson of the Golden State Warriors

Former first-round pick Malachi Richardson has signed a contract with team in Israeli’s top basketball league. Hapoel Holon announced the signing on Instagram (h/t Sportando).

Richardson most recently played summer league ball with the Golden State Warriors.

Richardson played part of last season with the Toronto Raptors before a February trade sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers who promptly waived him. Prior to that, the Syracuse product played for the Sacramento Kings.

The 23-year-old never got a substantial opportunity to prove what he was capable of out on the perimeter and injuries in his rookie campaign didn’t help him establish himself early on in his career.

   
