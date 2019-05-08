Malcolm Brogdon Expected To Return Tonight

by May 08, 2019
133
malcolm brogdon quadriceps tendon tear

For the first time since mid-March, Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play for the Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports that the shooting guard’s status has been upgraded to probable ahead of the team’s Game 5 matchup against the Celtics tonight.


Andrews tweets that Brogdon will be on a minute restriction and come off the bench for Milwaukee but his mere presence will boost the Bucks’ chances of closing out the best-of-seven series and moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brogdon started 64 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His world-class shooting percentages, are perhaps the most dangerous aspect of his game. The Bucks will welcome the 26-year-old’s .426 mark from beyond the arc as they push deeper into the postseason.

In March, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brodgon had suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

   
You Might Also Like

Stephen Curry ‘Liking the Vibe’ Heading into Game 5 vs Houston

6 hours ago
4,710

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Should Have Shot 30. I’m That Great of a Shooter’

6 hours ago
2,377

‘Our Chemistry is at an All-Time High’: Nuggets Take 3-2 Lead on Blazers

6 hours ago
191

‘I’m Just in a Moment Having Fun’: Kawhi Leonard Pushes Sixers to the Brink

6 hours ago
3,312

‘That Man is Kobe’: Kawhi Leonard is Dominating the Sixers

17 hours ago
4,418

Russell Westbrook Has Knee Scope, Surgery On Non-Shooting Hand

18 hours ago
452

TRENDING


Most Recent
malcolm brogdon quadriceps tendon tear

Malcolm Brogdon Expected To Return Tonight

42 mins ago
133

Stephen Curry ‘Liking the Vibe’ Heading into Game 5 vs Houston

6 hours ago
4,710

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Should Have Shot 30. I’m That Great of a Shooter’

6 hours ago
2,377

‘Our Chemistry is at an All-Time High’: Nuggets Take 3-2 Lead on Blazers

6 hours ago
191

‘I’m Just in a Moment Having Fun’: Kawhi Leonard Pushes Sixers to the Brink

6 hours ago
3,312