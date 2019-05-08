For the first time since mid-March, Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play for the Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports that the shooting guard’s status has been upgraded to probable ahead of the team’s Game 5 matchup against the Celtics tonight.



Andrews tweets that Brogdon will be on a minute restriction and come off the bench for Milwaukee but his mere presence will boost the Bucks’ chances of closing out the best-of-seven series and moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brogdon started 64 games for Milwaukee this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His world-class shooting percentages, are perhaps the most dangerous aspect of his game. The Bucks will welcome the 26-year-old’s .426 mark from beyond the arc as they push deeper into the postseason.

In March, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brodgon had suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.