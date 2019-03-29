Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Retired: ‘He’s the Definition of Spurs Basketball’

Manu Ginobili‘s No. 20 jersey went up to the rafters in San Antonio during a poignant ceremony Thursday night.

“He’s the definition of Spurs basketball,” Tony Parker said of his longtime former teammate.

Manu will forever be a part of San Antonio and the basketball world.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/5hz8ayIAsq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 29, 2019

Tim Duncan and head coach Gregg Popovich were among the featured speakers, with Pop concluding that “without Manu, there were no championships.”

Part roast, part celebration, part Big Three — Manu Ginobili's No. 20 goes to the AT&T Center rafters as "the definition of the Spurs."

https://t.co/g15MiCwMdX — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) March 29, 2019

Per The San Antonio Express-News: