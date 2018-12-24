Marcin Gortat: Nikola Jokic ‘Biggest Flopper in the History of NBA’

Marcin Gortat called Nuggets center Nikola Jokic the “biggest flopper in the history of NBA” following the LA Clippers’ 132-111 win Saturday night against visiting Denver.

Jokic was ejected after earning two technical fouls while arguing over a foul call.

Story from today’s Clippers rout of Denver and the third quarter — featuring Jokic’s ejection — that broke it open.

Gortat on Jokic: “He’s the biggest flopper in the history of NBA.” https://t.co/sFCM6UQidq — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 23, 2018

Jokic finished with a team-high 19 points despite sitting out the final 18 minutes.

Per the LA Times:

“He’s the biggest flopper in the history of NBA,” Gortat said. “Not only in this year in the league — in the history of NBA. He’s the biggest flopper, 300-pound dude and flopping all the time. “At the end of the day, he’s very skilled, he doesn’t have to flop every time, but that’s what’s happening. All of a sudden, he pushes me out of bounds and he complains about it? It is what it is. Fouls being called both ways.” Told of Gortat’s comment, Jokic shrugged and again declined to respond. “Getting him thrown out of the game was part of our game plan,” [Doc] Rivers joked. “But he’s tough, man.”

