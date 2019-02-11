Marcus Morris: Celtics Playing Like a ‘Bunch of Individuals’

Basketball “hasn’t been fun for a long time” for the Celtics, according to Marcus Morris.

The veteran forward sees a “bunch of individuals” instead of a cohesive unit in Boston.

The C’s are coming off two deflating losses to the visiting Lakers and Clippers.

“For me, it’s not really about the loss, it’s about the attitude that we’re playing with,” Morris told reporters in the locker room. “Guys are hanging their heads. It’s not fun. We’re not competing at a high level. Even though we’re winning, it’s still not fun. I don’t see the joy in the game. “I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench — they’re jumping on the court, they’re enjoying their teammates’ success. They’re enjoying everything, they’re playing together, and they’re playing to win. And when I look at us, I just see a bunch of individuals.” Morris was in the starting lineup against Los Angeles and finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Looking forward, he offered that he’s willing to come off the bench if coach Brad Stevens decides the team needs a change. “For us to be a championship team, man, this s*** has to change,” Morris said. “We have to genuinely want to win. That has to be the first goal. Whatever that takes, I’m with it. If they want to take me out of the starting lineup, get some juice in there, I’m with it. I’m trying to win.”

