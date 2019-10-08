Marcus Morris: Knicks ‘Not Taking Any Sh*t’

Marcus Morris was ejected merely 13 seconds into the second half of his preseason debut Monday night for the Knicks.

Morris, 30, was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul after swinging an elbow at Washington Wizards forward Justin Anderson and bopping the ball off his head.

The fiery big man says New York is determined to flex their muscles as a team this season.

Per Newsday:

Morris smiled broadly and high-fived fans as he headed to the locker room, unaware that he could face a regular season suspension for the infraction. “Am I concerned? I mean, if it’s preseason,” Morris said. “I mean I would be concerned if it was regular season. I wouldn’t want to miss any regular season games. If that was regular season I wouldn’t have done that. My team needs me. I’ve got to be smart, set a better example. But like I said in the beginning, we’re not taking any [expletive]. So it is what it is.” The Knicks don’t have the shooting or speed to play the style of the NBA’s best run-and-gun teams. So rather than try to match up, they stocked the roster with size and an old-school mentality. “Yeah. You’re going to see a lot of that,” Morris said. “Every time I’m on the court, it’s bully-ball. I’m going to use that to my advantage. Guys like Bobby Portis, you know that Julius Randle’s a bulldog, Taj Gibson, Allonzo [Trier], [RJ Barrett], we got a lot of guys, man, to keep throwing at people. I think it’s going to be a very, very fun year and it’s going to be surprising.”

