Marcus Morris did his homework while preparing to guard LeBron James in the Eastern Conference Finals, watching the King’s previous 11 playoff games against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers.

His takeaway after seeing LeBron’s opposition?

“Them dudes can’t guard. That’s what I did pick up,” Morris told the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner.

Morris’ homework seemed to pay off, though — LeBron James shot just 5-for-16 from the field in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals:

“It’s a team effort,” Morris said after earning his first career playoff double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while playing as the primary James stopper. “It’s not just me. Everybody played their part in guarding him. He’s obviously the best player in the game, and you need multiple guys and a team to guard him an entire game. I just think we did a great job of that.”

