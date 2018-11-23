Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics ‘Playing Like Punks’

by November 23, 2018
19

The Boston Celtics are off to a disappointing 9-9 start this season, and according to Marcus Smart, they’re “playing like punks.”

The C’s dropped their third in a row Wednesday night, a disheartening 117-109 loss to the visiting New York Knicks, and Smart says the team isn’t playing hard enough.

“There’s always the belief that we can be better,” added Smart.

Per the Boston Herald:

“It’s the same old song,” he said in a quiet, matter-of-fact tone. “You know, it gets annoying. I don’t even know what to say at this point. You’ve already done heard it. I’m tired of talking about it. I don’t know.”

With a .500 record 18 games into the season, Smart was in no mood for any more “it’s still early” talk.

“I am,” he said, “but we’ve got to stop sugarcoating things. That’s the problem. We’ve got to stop sugarcoating it. We’ve just got to call it what it is. We’re playing like punks; that’s just what it is.

“It’s not everybody. You’ve got guys out there that are playing and playing hard. That’s some, but we don’t have all five guys at the same time. So teams are going to continue to whup us.”

According to [head coach Brad] Stevens, the Celtics are not defending properly at the point of attack, and certainly it seems the Celts are trying to stick to a scheme rather than doing the attacking themselves. Smart doesn’t see room for differentiation.

“We’re not playing defense,” he said. “There’s no defense. There’s no defense. There’s no defense. Guys are getting where they want to get, when they want to get it, how they want to get it. I don’t know. I don’t know what to say to that.”

Related
Kyrie Irving: Celtics ‘Have to Get Used’ to Pressure

       
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

26 mins ago
33
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Don’t Celebrate Thanksgiving. F*ck Thanksgiving’

24 hours ago
43,406
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s No Defense’ Being Played in the NBA

3 days ago
13,214
NBA

Kyrie Irving: Celtics ‘Have to Get Used’ to Pressure

4 days ago
3,133
NBA

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Trade ‘Beginning of the End’ in Cleveland

4 days ago
34,263
NBA

Kyrie Irving Puts Up 43 Points, 11 Assists in Overtime Win Over Raptors

6 days ago
616
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

26 mins ago
33

Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics ‘Playing Like Punks’

26 mins ago
19

John Wall: ‘I’m in Shape’

27 mins ago
53

LeBron James: ‘That’s Why I Wanted JaVale to Be Part of This’

27 mins ago
47

Steve Kerr: ‘We’ve Got Better Days Ahead’

17 hours ago
1,035