Smart: JR Smith Is Known For Dirty Plays

Things got heated in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 94-107 Game 2 win after JR Smith shoved an airborne Al Horford in the back.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart came to his teammate’s defense, exchanging words and shoves with Smith after the play.

After the game, Smart told reporters that dirty plays like this are nothing new for Smith.

“He’s known for it, especially playing against us,” Smart said.

"That's not the first time JR has done some dirty stuff. He's known for it." Marcus Smart is heated over JR Smith's flagrant foul in the fourth quarter

“That’s not the first time JR has done some dirty stuff, especially playing against us. He’s known for it, especially playing against us. We know that. “So you know, it’s like a bully, you keep letting a bully keep picking on you, he’s going to pick on you until you finally stand up.”

