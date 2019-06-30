Mario Hezonja Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a two-year deal with Mario Hezonja, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 24-year-old lottery pick has frequently shown flashes of impressive talent but hasn’t yet proven consistent enough to be a game changer.

Wojnarowski says that the deal is for one year but then specifically mentions the player option, so I’ve inferred that it’s wording flub and it’s actually a 1+1 deal.

In 58 games with the Knicks in 2018-19, Hezonja averaged 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The deal will be for the minimum, as Portland doesn’t have the cap space to permit more than that, but Hezonja will have a player option in the second year of the deal.