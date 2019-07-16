Mark Cuban Fined $50K for Leaking Info from Board of Governors Meeting

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after he admitted to leaking info from last week’s Board of Governors meeting.

The fine was not publickly announced.

Sources: NBA fined Mark Cuban $50K after he admitted leaking information to a reporter during Board of Governors meeting. “I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you,” Cuban told ESPN. https://t.co/6oFft54BNG — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 15, 2019

Cuban said he appreciated “the irony” of his fine getting leaked to reporters.

Per Mark Cuban: