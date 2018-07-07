The Mavericks got their guy on draft night, trading the No. 5 pick (guard Trae Young) and a future first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Slovenian Luka Doncic (the No. 3 pick).
Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently told ESPN that Doncic, a versatile guard/forward, was the No. 1 prospect on the team’s draft board and “it wasn’t even close,” per Tim MacMahon:
Mavs had Luka Doncic as the No. 1 player on their draft board. “It wasn’t even close,” Mark Cuban told ESPN.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2018
At 19, Doncic led Real Madrid to the Spanish League and EuroLeague championships, and was named MVP of the Spanish League, EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four.