Mark Cuban: Mavericks Had Luka Doncic as No. 1 on Draft Board

by July 07, 2018
254

The Mavericks got their guy on draft night, trading the No. 5 pick (guard Trae Young) and a future first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Slovenian Luka Doncic (the No. 3 pick).

Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently told ESPN that Doncic, a versatile guard/forward, was the No. 1 prospect on the team’s draft board and “it wasn’t even close,” per Tim MacMahon:

At 19, Doncic led Real Madrid to the Spanish League and EuroLeague championships, and was named MVP of the Spanish League, EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four.

