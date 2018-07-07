The Mavericks got their guy on draft night, trading the No. 5 pick (guard Trae Young) and a future first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Slovenian Luka Doncic (the No. 3 pick).

Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently told ESPN that Doncic, a versatile guard/forward, was the No. 1 prospect on the team’s draft board and “it wasn’t even close,” per Tim MacMahon:

Mavs had Luka Doncic as the No. 1 player on their draft board. “It wasn’t even close,” Mark Cuban told ESPN. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2018

At 19, Doncic led Real Madrid to the Spanish League and EuroLeague championships, and was named MVP of the Spanish League, EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four.

RELATED

Luka Doncic Sends Warning To Teams That Pass on Him