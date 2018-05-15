Cuban: Teams’ Values ‘At Least’ Doubled by Legalized Gambling 💰

by May 15, 2018
134
mark cuban sports gambling

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says the Supreme Court’s ruling on sports gambling increased the valuations of major American sports teams by “at least” double.

In an interview with CNBC, Cuban added that the ruling “benefits everybody, even tangentially associated with sports.”

“I think everybody who owns top-four professional sports team just basically saw the value of their team double at least.” […]

“It could finally become fun to go to a baseball game again. All that down time.

“A basketball game, football, it’s easy to see how you’ll have fun at the arena, at the stadium, and while you’re watching it—whether it’s online, on traditional TV.

“In fact, it could even help traditional TV because of the minimal latency of traditional broadcasting.

“So I think it’s something that benefits everybody, even tangentially associated with sports.”

RELATED:
NBA Requests New Gambling Laws, Seeks Cut Of Bets

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Rick Carlisle Denies Rumors He Is Interested In Bucks’ Head Coaching Job

5 days ago
524
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

2 weeks ago
2,901
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki to Return for 21st NBA Season

1 month ago
787
NBA

Report: Dirk Nowitzki Undergoes ‘Relatively Minor’ Surgery On Left Ankle

1 month ago
289
mark cuban noose
NBA

Arena Employee Claims Mark Cuban Disposed of Hangman’s Noose

2 months ago
4,553
dirk nowitzki return mavericks
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’m Planning To Come Back’

2 months ago
1,515
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Netflix, ESPN Films Releasing a 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary 🔥

1 hour ago
681

Marcus Morris: Players On The Pacers And Raptors ‘Can’t Guard’

1 hour ago
487
mark cuban sports gambling

Cuban: Teams’ Values ‘At Least’ Doubled by Legalized Gambling 💰

2 hours ago
134

Zaire Wade Makes Nike EYBL Debut In Front Of His Pops in ATL 👀

3 hours ago
692

DeAndre Ayton is the NBA’s Next BIG Thing 💪

3 hours ago
904