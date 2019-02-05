Mark Cuban Wants Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic ‘Together for the Next 20 Years’

Mark Cuban says his goal is to keep rookie stud Luka Doncic and new acquisition Kristaps Porzingis “together for the next 20 years.”

Porzingis, who will not suit up for the Mavericks this season as he recovers from a torn ACL, says he agrees with Cuban’s vision for the future in Dallas.

The 23-year-old big man can become a restricted free agent after this season.

Per the AP:

Cuban interrupted a question for Porzingis on whether the player once considered the cornerstone of the New York franchise planned to sign long term with Dallas. “I can answer that for him,” Cuban said. “Yes, he does.” Asked if that was true, Porzingis said, “Yes.” “Our goal is to keep them together for the next 20 years,” Cuban said, interjecting himself again. Porzingis said the plan all along was to sit out the season. He spoke two days shy of the one-year anniversary of tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after a dunk against Milwaukee. “There’s no rush,” Porzingis. “I’ve been patient this whole time, and I’m going to keep staying patient, which is one of the hardest things for me to do. We’re going to make the right decision.”

