Markelle Fultz Feeling ‘at Home Already’ in Orlando

by February 15, 2019
70

During his introductory press conference, Markelle Fultz told the Orlando press corps that he already feels “at home” with the Magic.

Fultz, 20, was traded by the Philadelphia Sixers last week.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft threw a thinly-veiled shot at his former team for the way they treated him.

Per The Orlando Sentinel and NBC Sports:

“I think the biggest thing that we’ve talked about is just doing stuff the right way, just building me up as a man and on the court. I think that’s music to my ears,” Fultz said. “Two things that I really want to do is be the best player I can be and be the best young man I can be. They do a great job of doing that as you can see with the team they have now.”

Fultz, who will wear No. 20 for the Magic, also showed a sense of humor, pointing out with a smile his new team is “4-0 since I got traded.”

“I just think it’s going to be fun,” he said of playing in Orlando. “Like I said, these guys are amazing. I feel like I’m at home already. I just can’t wait.”

76ers coach Brett Brown played him late last season, including in the playoffs. Brown even started Fultz to begin this season.

“It just excites me really to know that I have coaches that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” Fultz said.

