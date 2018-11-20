Markelle Fultz to See Specialist for Shoulder Problems, According to Report

by November 20, 2018
526
Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz will be visiting a shoulder specialist next week, which will halt his participation in practices and games until he is cleared. According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the decision was advised by Fultz’s attorney, Raymond Brothers.

Concerns about Fultz’s shoulder have been a defining force in his NBA career. Fultz spent most of his first season on the bench with a shoulder injury, playing in only 14 games. He averaged 18.1 minutes and 7.1 points per game in his 2017-18 season, which was also marked by a jump shot that failed to meet the expectations for 2017’s number one overall draft pick. It is uncertain if his current shoulder infirmity is the same one that haunted him last season.

This season, Fultz has played in 19 games, averaging 22.5 minutes and 8.2 points per game.

