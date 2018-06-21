Marvin Bagley Makes Rap Debut with ‘Thoughts in the A’ 🎶

by June 21, 2018
1

Marvin Bagley made it look easy on the court during college as he became a First-Team All-American and the rookie-to-be had serious flow in the studio, too, dropping “Thoughts in the A” before the NBA Draft. Bagley revealed a few of his career goals, including becoming a billionaire by age 23:

“I ‘aint playing games with ‘em, visionary flow. I’m tryna be a billionaire by 23, LeBron James.”

Check out the video above to listen to Bagley’s music debut.

RELATED: Andre Drummond Hops on 🔥 Remix of Tyga and Offset’s ‘Taste’ 🎧

 
