Mason Plumlee Undergoes Successful Surgery

by April 26, 2018
32

Nuggets big man Mason Plumlee underwent successful surgery on Thursday morning, the team announced:

Mason Plumlee has undergone a successful surgical repair of a core muscle injury this morning.

The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Plumlee, who averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season, will resume basketball activities over the summer and is expected to be fully healthy when training camp opens in the fall.

