Matthew Dellavedova, George Hill Traded in Three-Team Deal

by December 07, 2018
406

The Milwaukee Bucks are going all-in for the playoffs, acquiring veteran point guard George Hill in a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange for Hill, Milwaukee sent point guard Matthew Dellavedova back to the Cleveland Cavaliers (who he won a championship with in 2016) along with big man John Henson and two future draft picks.

The Washington Wizards were also part of the trade, acquiring forward Sam Dekker from Cleveland. They sent center Jason Smith and a second-round pick to Milwaukee as a result.

RELATED:
Cavs Mob Matthew Dellavedova As He Gets Championship Ring

 

   
