Matthew Dellavedova, George Hill Traded in Three-Team Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are going all-in for the playoffs, acquiring veteran point guard George Hill in a three-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange for Hill, Milwaukee sent point guard Matthew Dellavedova back to the Cleveland Cavaliers (who he won a championship with in 2016) along with big man John Henson and two future draft picks.

Delly is coming home. He's headed back to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/GU6gcnWfJI — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 8, 2018

The Washington Wizards were also part of the trade, acquiring forward Sam Dekker from Cleveland. They sent center Jason Smith and a second-round pick to Milwaukee as a result.

