Report: Mavs Expected To Pursue Trio of Big Men

by May 21, 2018
mavericks big men free agency

With Dirk Nowitzki planning to return for the 2018-19 season, the Mavericks could look to add a starting big man in free agency, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor writes that “multiple league sources” expect Dallas to pursue DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle.

There have also been rumblings that the Dallas front office will look to make additions this summer that can put the team back on a winning track.

The Mavericks can create space to sign a max free agent, and multiple league sources expect them to pursue a trio of big men: DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, and restricted free agent Julius Randle.

RELATED:
Boogie on Unfollowing The Pelicans: ‘I’m Grown’ 👀

   
