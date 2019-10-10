Mavericks Hire Nick Van Exel As Scout

by October 10, 2019
50
Nick Van Exel of the Dallas Mavericks

MOST RECENT

The Dallas Mavericks have hired Nick Van Exel to serve as pro personnel scout, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. The point guard spent a season and a half with the Mavs from 2002 to 2003.

Van Exel retired from the NBA as a player back in 2006 and has served as a coach with multiple teams in multiple leagues since. Van Exel’s most recent coaching gig came as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies, prior to that he was the head coach of Dallas’ G League affiliate.

As a scout for the Mavericks, Van Exel figures to work work existing scouting director David Pendergraft and team general manager Donnie Nelson. Michael Finley, who played alongside Van Exel with the Mavs, is Dallas’ vice president of basketball operations.

  
You Might Also Like

Kristaps Porzingis Says He and Luka Doncic ‘Could be a Nightmare’ Together

1 week ago
3,358

JJ Barea: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Can Be NBA’s Best Duo

2 weeks ago
6,487

Mavericks Sign Yudai Baba

3 weeks ago
2,211

Lamar Odom Accuses Mark Cuban of Kicking Him During a Game

4 weeks ago
2,504

Wizards To Add Rod Thorn In Advisory Role

4 weeks ago
983
Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks court

Unconfirmed Dirk Nowitzki Tribute Appears In NBA 2K20

1 month ago
5,959

TRENDING


Most Recent
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

Probable Starting Point Of $18M In Domantas Sabonis Extension Talks

36 mins ago
96
Nick Van Exel of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Hire Nick Van Exel As Scout

1 hour ago
50

The ‘Travis Scott’ AJVI is Now Live on StockX

2 hours ago
93

Bronny is a YOUNG KING 👑 LeBron James Jr Summer Highlights Pt. 1

2 hours ago
68
Adam Silver

Report: Front Offices Consider Possibility Of Salary Cap Dropping

2 hours ago
250

Lou Williams Joins Ownership Group for A3C Festival & Conference

4 hours ago
199