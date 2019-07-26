Mavericks Waive Daryl Macon

The Mavericks have waived Daryl Macon, according to a team press release. The guard spent last season on a two-way deal with the club.

Macon played in eight games for the Mavericks while appearing in 41 games for the Texas Legends of the G League, averaging 19.0 points per game. The 23-year-old most recently played for Dallas’ Summer League team this offseason.

Teams are able to have a pair of players on two-way deals and Dallas has one open slot now. The Mavs added Antonius Cleveland earlier this week on such a deal after waiving Kostas Antekounmpo.