Mavericks Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo

by July 19, 2019
992
Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 21-year-old was selected by the Mavs with the last pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Antetokounmpo played last season on a two-way contract bouncing back and forth between Dallas and the team’s G League in Frisco. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Texas Legends.

Antetokounmpo will now be a free agent. His two brothers, league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and middle brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, play for the Milwaukee Bucks, the latter having signed on in Milwaukee just two days ago.

    
