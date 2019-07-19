Mavericks Waive Kostas Antetokounmpo

The Dallas Mavericks have waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 21-year-old was selected by the Mavs with the last pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Antetokounmpo played last season on a two-way contract bouncing back and forth between Dallas and the team’s G League in Frisco. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Texas Legends.

Antetokounmpo will now be a free agent. His two brothers, league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and middle brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, play for the Milwaukee Bucks, the latter having signed on in Milwaukee just two days ago.