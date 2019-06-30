Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

by June 30, 2019
220
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed to a guaranteed five-year max contract worth $160 million. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the initial agreement while ESPN’s Tim MacMahon adds the major distinction that the deal won’t have any sort of injury-related clauses.

Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 campaign and much of 2017-18 after suffering a torn ACL. Those knee concerns weren’t the 7’3″ unicorn’s first health issues either.

The relative uncertainty surrounding Porzingis’ health led some to believe that the uniquely talented big could be a candidate for a milestone-based max contract like the one that Joel Embiid inked back in 2017.

In 48 2017-18 games, Porzingis averaged 22.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, modest numbers made somewhat remarkable when you sprinkle in the .395 he shot from beyond the arc (on 4.8 attempts per game) and 2.4 blocks per game.

Porzingis was acquired by the Mavericks in a mid-season trade with the Knicks last February. He’ll join Luka Doncic in 2019-20 in one of the league’s most anticipated young duos.

You Might Also Like
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

34 mins ago
225

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,367
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

48 mins ago
1,270
George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

George Hill, Milwaukee Bucks Agree To Three-Year Deal

2 hours ago
557
Rodney Hood of the Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers To Re-Sign Rodney Hood On Two-Year Deal

2 hours ago
152
Julius Randle of the New Orleans Pelicans

Knicks To Sign Julius Randle To Three-Year, $63M Deal

2 hours ago
1,111

TRENDING


Most Recent
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics

Al Horford Agrees To Four-Year Deal Philadelphia 76ers

34 mins ago
225

Miami Heat Finalizing Deal To Acquire Jimmy Butler In Sign-And-Trade

39 mins ago
1,367
Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Knicks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Taj Gibson

48 mins ago
1,270
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis Agree To Five-Year, Guaranteed Max Deal

1 hour ago
220
Thomas Bryant of the Washington Wizards

Thomas Bryant To Re-Sign With Wizards

2 hours ago
116